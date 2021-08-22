Cancel
Chappell, NE

What’s up Chappell: Local events calendar

Chappell News Flash
 5 days ago

(CHAPPELL, NE) Chappell is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chappell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHcJw_0bZVn6j400

'Pioneer Song' The Musical at Ash Hollow SHP

Lewellen, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4055 US-26, Lewellen, NE

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and head on out to the picnic area at Ash Hollow State Historical Park on Sunday, August 29 for an afternoon of musical entertainment by The Great Bear Folk...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMtyS_0bZVn6j400

Hobie 61 Mac Attack Sailboat Regatta

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Trans Mac Regatta is held annually at Lake McConaughy Labor Day Weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nnpp_0bZVn6j400

Annual Lisco Days Celebration

Lisco, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 Coldwater, Lisco, NE

In a celebration of the communities heritage, the Village of Lisco invites everyone to come join in the fun and games at this annual event. Activities include a parade, free-will donation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLc35_0bZVn6j400

MOPS 2021-2022 Pre-Registration

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2763 11th Ave, Sidney, NE

Thursday August 26th from 9:30-11am, we will be hosting a pre-registration event at the Sidney Evangelical Free Church gym! For all those who pre-register, registration will be discounted to $40...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31w7oN_0bZVn6j400

Cheyenne County Farmer's Market

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - Mid-October, 2021Saturdays, 8 a.m. - Sellout Location: 10th and Hickory Street, Sidney, NE 69162

Chappell News Flash

With Chappell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

