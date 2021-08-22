Cancel
Houston, OH

Houston events coming up

Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 5 days ago

(HOUSTON, OH) Live events are coming to Houston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Houston area:

Scout Cruzin

Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1300 Forest Ave, Piqua, OH

Mark your calendar on Sunday, Aug. 29th for our 4th Annual Scout Cruzin. Bring our your Car, Truck or Bike out to support our Scouts.

POW/MIA Wall will be on display @ Piqua American Legion 184

Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Chained Eagles of Ohio POW/MIA wall will be on display at this event.

2021 August Youth Steel Challenge Shoot

Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 9344 Spiker Rd, Piqua, OH

We're happy to announce our 2021 Steel Challenge Association (SCSA) sanctioned shoot schedule. ​In addtion to these 8 shoots we'll also be hosting at least 3 Youth Steel Challenge Shoots. Steel...

Evening of music w/ Mathew Bruce

Bradford, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Rd, Bradford, OH

Come enjoy an evening of music with Mathew Bruce from 5:00-8pm.

Loramie Gate 2021 / Osgood Bank

Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 575 Greenback Rd, Fort Loramie, OH

Loramie Gate 2021 / Osgood Bank is on Facebook. To connect with Loramie Gate 2021 / Osgood Bank, join Facebook today.

Houston Daily

Houston Daily

Houston, OH
With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

