Correctionville, IA

Coming soon: Correctionville events

Posted by 
Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 5 days ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Correctionville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Correctionville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPzWZ_0bZVn4xc00

Demo Derby

Alta, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5800 55th Ave, Alta, IA

Pits open at 10:30am Grandstands open at 11:00am Cost: Adults (17+) $15 Youth (12-16) $10 Kids (6-11) $5 Pit Passes (All Ages) $20 We will have food and drinks available!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L31an_0bZVn4xc00

Sunday Funday with Avey Grouws Band at Brightside Lounge

Cherokee, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 225 W Main St, Cherokee, IA

It's Sunday Funday and Avey Grouws Band is ready to bring the fun! Grab your friends, your neighbors and even a few people you don't like and join us for a wildly fun Sunday. About Avey Grouws...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jB5hL_0bZVn4xc00

Qualifier #2 (Double run)

Cherokee, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

~River Bottom Barrel Series will have 3 qualifying events, each a double run, plus a Finals event. Entries will be online only with payments due through Venmo. ~75% payback. Added money to be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14X3DL_0bZVn4xc00

Buena Vista Raceway | IMCA Season Championship

Alta, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 33 N Lake St, Alta, IA

It's time to crown the champions on the 2021 Season at the Buena Vista Raceway, and drivers are set and ready to battle it out in Alta, IA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Va34_0bZVn4xc00

Dance Across America

Sloan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 330th St, Sloan, IA

With 30 Billboard Top 10 Dance hits and 200 MILLION records sold combined, the Dance Across America: Studio ‘94 Tour features the most iconic dance artists of the 90’s and is guaranteed to have...

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville News Watch

With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

