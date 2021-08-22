Cancel
Clayton, IL

What’s up Clayton: Local events calendar

Clayton Daily
 5 days ago

(CLAYTON, IL) Clayton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clayton area:

Camp Point Farmers Market

Camp Point, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2118 US-24, Camp Point, IL

Season:Summer Market Hours June - September, 2021Fridays, 3 pm - 6 pm Location:Highway 24 next to Press Yours On U, Camp Point, IL.

The Hamilton Homicide

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 North 5th Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Who killed Alexander Hamilton?! Join us for our interactive Murder Mystery Dinner! Will YOU be a Suspect?! Will YOU be the Murderer?! Join u

Coffee, Cookies, and Conversation- Community Life Skills- Quincy

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 501 Broadway Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Join us for Free Quincy Community Life skills on Wednesdays from 1:00- 2:00!

Girls Night Out the Show at The Water N' Hole (Augusta, IL)

Augusta, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 510 Main Street, Augusta, IL 62311

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Augusta! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Turn Us Up Presented by Gp GotIt

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 500 York Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Recording Artist Gp GotIt who has partnered with The Game & Fat Joe taps creatives from his area for a hip hop Showcase

