What’s up Clayton: Local events calendar
(CLAYTON, IL) Clayton is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Clayton area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 2118 US-24, Camp Point, IL
Season:Summer Market Hours June - September, 2021Fridays, 3 pm - 6 pm Location:Highway 24 next to Press Yours On U, Camp Point, IL.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 124 North 5th Street, Quincy, IL 62301
Who killed Alexander Hamilton?! Join us for our interactive Murder Mystery Dinner! Will YOU be a Suspect?! Will YOU be the Murderer?! Join u
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 501 Broadway Street, Quincy, IL 62301
Join us for Free Quincy Community Life skills on Wednesdays from 1:00- 2:00!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 510 Main Street, Augusta, IL 62311
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Augusta! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 500 York Street, Quincy, IL 62301
Recording Artist Gp GotIt who has partnered with The Game & Fat Joe taps creatives from his area for a hip hop Showcase
