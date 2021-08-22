Coming soon: Cando events

(CANDO, ND) Live events are coming to Cando.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cando:

9th Annual Spirit Lake Open Pool Saint Michael, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7889 North Dakota 57 S, Saint Michael, ND 58370

Registration Available Aug 20, 2021 POOL THURSDAY--Open 9-Ball Double Elimination 09/30/21 7PM (Calcutta at 6pm)Entry Fee $60 + $15 Green

Prairie Village Museum Fair Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 US-2, Rugby, ND

The Prairie Village Museum in Rugby will be hosting a Village Fair with food trucks & vendors! Come on out and tour the beautiful museum; do a little shopping and bring your appetite! What a great...

Annual Living History Field Day Fort Totten, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 417 Calvary Cir, Fort Totten, ND

Student registration required. Sponsored with the friends of Fort Totten State Historic Site.

2021 North Dakota Marriage Retreat Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 41st ST NE, Esmond, ND 58332

Join other married couples from around the region for our annual Marriage Retreat. It's a great time of relaxation, fellowship, and renewal!

CPR Class Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 804 5th St SE, Devils Lake, ND

Heart-saver CPR, First Aid and AED is a video based, instructor-lead course that teaches those in attendance critical skills needed to recognize, respond and manage an emergency until the...