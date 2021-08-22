Cancel
Tatum, NM

Tatum events coming soon

Tatum News Watch
Tatum News Watch
 5 days ago

(TATUM, NM) Tatum is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tatum:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sdnI_0bZVn1JR00

Luncheon with Byron Tyler

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 113 N Shipp St, Hobbs, NM

We have partnered up with chamber member, Byron Tyler with Edward Jones Investments, and are excited to announce our next event. Based on your feedback, we would like to offer a special lunch ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5y74_0bZVn1JR00

Parx Racing

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:55 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Parx Racing at Zia Park Casino Hotel & Racetrack on Aug 23rd, 10:55am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oxhva_0bZVn1JR00

Nova Quilt

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Have you ever wanted to learn to use the Creative Grid Stripology Ruler or just interested in trying something new? Join Natalie in this class to create the Nova quilt. […]\n

Sew Social

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Enjoy our creative space and sew in the classroom today! Enjoy free help and a positive sewing atmosphere. You must call to reserve a place due to social distancing requirements. […]\n

Sewing 101

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Have a machine but are too intimidated to start sewing? This is the class for you...back to the basics. Join Hannah in this class and learn the sewing basics. The cost of the class is $25. You...

Tatum News Watch

Tatum News Watch

Tatum, NM
ABOUT

With Tatum News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

