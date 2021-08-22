Tatum events coming soon

(TATUM, NM) Tatum is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tatum:

Luncheon with Byron Tyler Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 113 N Shipp St, Hobbs, NM

We have partnered up with chamber member, Byron Tyler with Edward Jones Investments, and are excited to announce our next event. Based on your feedback, we would like to offer a special lunch ...

Parx Racing Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:55 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Parx Racing at Zia Park Casino Hotel & Racetrack on Aug 23rd, 10:55am

Nova Quilt Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Have you ever wanted to learn to use the Creative Grid Stripology Ruler or just interested in trying something new? Join Natalie in this class to create the Nova quilt. […]



Sew Social Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Enjoy our creative space and sew in the classroom today! Enjoy free help and a positive sewing atmosphere. You must call to reserve a place due to social distancing requirements. […]



Sewing 101 Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Have a machine but are too intimidated to start sewing? This is the class for you...back to the basics. Join Hannah in this class and learn the sewing basics. The cost of the class is $25. You...