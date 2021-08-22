Cancel
Stanfield, AZ

Stanfield calendar: What's coming up

Stanfield News Watch
 5 days ago

(STANFIELD, AZ) Stanfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stanfield area:

Ceramics Class: Coiled Kitchen - make ceramic utensils from clay coils!

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ceramics Class: Coiled Kitchen - make ceramic utensils from clay coils! at Casa Grande on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 01:30 pm to Thu Sep 09 2021 at 04:00 pm

Dragon StoryWalk

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 449 N Drylake St, Casa Grande, AZ

A brand new StoryWalk is now out in Peart Park next to the Main Library!

Spooktacular Custom Car Show

Maricopa, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 44345 West Bowlin Road, Maricopa, AZ 85138

The Professional Firefighters of Maricopa are hosting the SPOOKTACULAR CUSTOM CAR SHOW. This years event will be Saturday October 30, 2021.

Youth Cooking - Session 3 - Casa Grande, AZ 2021

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 1905 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

Description Youth Cooking will teach youth ages 9-13 how to make fun and easy foods. Class will encourage your child to explore new foods, introduces them to concepts of cooking, while teaching...

Advanced Firearms Instructor Development Course

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2720 South Isom Road, Casa Grande, AZ 85193

Two days of intensive training, for graduates of our Three Day Firearms Instructor Development Course only.

