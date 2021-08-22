Cancel
Cooperstown, ND

Cooperstown events calendar

Cooperstown Digest
Cooperstown Digest
 5 days ago

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) Live events are coming to Cooperstown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cooperstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzSVP_0bZVmzr300

Pluto TV and The Delchar Theater Free Movie Weekend - Free Guy (PG-13)

Mayville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 20 Main St W, Mayville, ND

Come out for a FREE movie sponsored by Pluto TV! We also will be giving away some Pluto TV swag for FREE to our attendees! About this Event Free Guy (PG-13) is playing for FREE on Saturday, August...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDWof_0bZVmzr300

Parkinson's Retreat

Valley City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11550 River Road, Valley City, ND 58072

Join us for a peaceful and joy-filled weekend set at Maryvale, located north of Valley City in the beautiful Sheyenne River Valley!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWphX_0bZVmzr300

2021 VCSU Ag Bowl presented by First Community Credit Union

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1047 Viking Dr, Valley City, ND

The 3rd Annual VCSU Ag Bowl features Valley City State University hosting the University of Jamestown for the 2021 college football season opener. Kickoff between the Vikings and the Jimmies is at...

ABOUT

With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

