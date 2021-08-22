Cancel
Fairfield, NC

Live events coming up in Fairfield

Fairfield Digest
Fairfield Digest
 5 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, NC) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Y1GS_0bZVmyyK00

Dehydrating Class (Herbs)

Swanquarter, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 30 Oyster Creek Street, Swan Quarter, NC 27885

Join Hyde County's FCS Agent in a hands-on workshop learning about drying your foods through the dehydration of herbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZuT0_0bZVmyyK00

Faces of Eve

Manteo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 Queen Elizabeth Ave, Manteo, NC

In August, The Dare County Arts Council Vault Gallery will feature mixed media by Mike Davis. The month-long exhibit will showcase Mike\'s highly stylized brightly colored three dimensional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKwtt_0bZVmyyK00

Washington County Farmers' Market

Plymouth, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June - September 2021Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm Location:Hwy 64 E approx. one mile east of intersection US 64 NC 32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZUsJ_0bZVmyyK00

The Lost Colony Wine, Beer & Culinary Festival

Manteo, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 1409 National Park Drive, Manteo, NC 27954

Experience The Lost Colony venue overlooking the Roanoke Sound while sampling 100 wines , local fare, craft beers, live music & an art show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6uj7_0bZVmyyK00

CapSan Labor Day Concert

Bath, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200-216 Front St, Bath, NC

Noon-7 p.m. Outdoor Pavilion. A concert will be held. Call for more information.

