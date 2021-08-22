Live events coming up in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, NC) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Dehydrating Class (Herbs) Swanquarter, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 30 Oyster Creek Street, Swan Quarter, NC 27885

Join Hyde County's FCS Agent in a hands-on workshop learning about drying your foods through the dehydration of herbs.

Faces of Eve Manteo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 Queen Elizabeth Ave, Manteo, NC

In August, The Dare County Arts Council Vault Gallery will feature mixed media by Mike Davis. The month-long exhibit will showcase Mike\'s highly stylized brightly colored three dimensional...

Washington County Farmers' Market Plymouth, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June - September 2021Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm Location:Hwy 64 E approx. one mile east of intersection US 64 NC 32

The Lost Colony Wine, Beer & Culinary Festival Manteo, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 1409 National Park Drive, Manteo, NC 27954

Experience The Lost Colony venue overlooking the Roanoke Sound while sampling 100 wines , local fare, craft beers, live music & an art show.

CapSan Labor Day Concert Bath, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200-216 Front St, Bath, NC

Noon-7 p.m. Outdoor Pavilion. A concert will be held. Call for more information.