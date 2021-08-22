Live events Monterey — what’s coming up

(MONTEREY, VA) Live events are coming to Monterey.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monterey:

Cass Whittaker Trip @ Cass Scenic State Park Cass, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

Boarding Location – Cass Depot (not Elkins) 12363 Cass Road Cass, WV 24927 Trip Summary The long haul of 11 […]

Corduroy Inn & Lodge Wedding Showcase & Bridal Show with Monte Durham Snowshoe, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 5811 Snowshoe Drive, Corduroy Lodge, Snowshoe, WV 26209

Experience our new 4th floor wedding venue. Bridal Show & Luncheon MC 'd by Monte Durham and show by Coni & Franc Bridal of Morgantown.

Durbin Rocket @ Durbin, WV Durbin, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4759 Staunton Parkersburg Turnpike, Durbin, WV

CATCH THE FINAL SEASON OF THE DURBIN ROCKET BEFORE THE CASS-TO-DURBIN LINE OPENS! In century-old Durbin, the DURBIN ROCKET Excursion Train is […]

Cooking on the Mountain – Competition Cass, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and West Virginia University have partnered to present “Cooking on the Mountain.” 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. The highlight of this event will feature a cooking...

Highland Farmers' Market Monterey, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Highland Center Dr, Monterey, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 28 - October 8, 2021Fridays, 3:30PM - 6PM Location: The Highland Center, 61 Highland Center Drive, Monterey, VA