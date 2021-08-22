Moapa calendar: What's coming up

(MOAPA, NV) Live events are lining up on the Moapa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moapa area:

FATE STREET AT CASABLANCA Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

Seasoned veterans of countless stages, Fate Street's party mood envelops you while the band plays Epic favorite songs. They are committed to bringing out a good time and playing the rock hits that...

How To Improve Your Memory - Las Vegas The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Las Vegas, NV 88901

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LVNV The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Las Vegas, NV 88901

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Hot & Dusty Fine Art Invitational Overton, Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 721 S Moapa Valley Blvd, Overton, NV

The Third Annual Hot & Dusty Fine Art Invitational features local, internationally acclaimed artists. This year’s theme is “Celebrate Nevada,” a sentiment that resonates with area residents as...

5 Day Mind & Body Challenge to Remove Fear & Perfectionism for Women! LVNV The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Las Vegas, NV 88901

Join the 5 Day Mind & Body Challenge for Women to Remove Fear & Perfectionism to Finally Create Your Dream Reality!!