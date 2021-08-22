Events on the Tillar calendar

(TILLAR, AR) Live events are coming to Tillar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tillar:

Labor Day Weekend Comedy Jam featuring Slink Johnson Dumas, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 18 Belmont St, Dumas, AR 71639

Gerald “Slink” Johnson is an American rapper, actor, voice actor and comedian. Known for his work as Black Jesus and Lamar in GTA5.

Ladies Bible Study Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 915 US-425, Monticello, AR

Praying Through the Names of God with Pastor Phyllis Glover Everyone is invited to come join us! July and August dates are posted.

Percy Morris Estate Indian Artifact Auction Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR

This entire sale is dedicated to Percy Morris, avid collector & wonderful person to have known. His widow has commissioned Mike Nichols Auctions to s...

Recruitment Night Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 317 S Main St, Monticello, AR

Monticello Boy Scout Troop 67 Recruitment night, Monday August 23rd. First United Methodist Church parking lot from 6-730 pm. Boys starting at 11 years old (completed 5th grade) and older. See you...

Musical-Dinner-Show, Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Dermott, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: Wilhelmstraße 13, 71638 Ludwigsburg

Das Phantom der Oper, ABBA und Evita bitten zu Tisch M&M Events – Die Show Profis zu Gast im Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Tauchen Sie ein