Events on the Tillar calendar
(TILLAR, AR) Live events are coming to Tillar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tillar:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 18 Belmont St, Dumas, AR 71639
Gerald “Slink” Johnson is an American rapper, actor, voice actor and comedian. Known for his work as Black Jesus and Lamar in GTA5.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 915 US-425, Monticello, AR
Praying Through the Names of God with Pastor Phyllis Glover Everyone is invited to come join us! July and August dates are posted.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR
This entire sale is dedicated to Percy Morris, avid collector & wonderful person to have known. His widow has commissioned Mike Nichols Auctions to s...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 317 S Main St, Monticello, AR
Monticello Boy Scout Troop 67 Recruitment night, Monday August 23rd. First United Methodist Church parking lot from 6-730 pm. Boys starting at 11 years old (completed 5th grade) and older. See you...
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM
Address: Wilhelmstraße 13, 71638 Ludwigsburg
Das Phantom der Oper, ABBA und Evita bitten zu Tisch M&M Events – Die Show Profis zu Gast im Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Tauchen Sie ein
