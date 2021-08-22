Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, KS

La Crosse calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
La Crosse Digest
La Crosse Digest
 5 days ago

(LA CROSSE, KS) La Crosse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Crosse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aphOO_0bZVmtYh00

Tyler Byrd LIVE at Getaway Bar and Grill (Schoenchen, KS)

Schoenchen, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Oak St, Schoenchen, KS

Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Tyler Byrd comes to Schoenchen, KS. $5 admission at the door. 8PM showtime.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeLFv_0bZVmtYh00

Continuing Education Workshop for Finance Professionals & Attorneys

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 221 W 43rd St, Hays, KS

Professional financial advisers, accountants, and attorneys can learn more about planned giving trends at a continuing education seminar this month, hosted in Hays by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6zN5_0bZVmtYh00

Back to School Picnic

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 600 Park St, Hays, KS

Student involvement in community and campus activities has always been the main theme of the picnic and this year is no exception. The picnic is your first opportunity to effectively gain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Iavh_0bZVmtYh00

Chamber Chat - U.S.D. 489 Foundation

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 W 29th St, Hays, KS

It's Chamber Chat time! We will be at the Hays Middle School talking to the U.S.D. 489 Foundation.

Learn More

Casey West Performance

Schoenchen, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Oak St, Schoenchen, KS

Casey West Performance at The Getaway Bar and Grill, 110 Oak Street, Schoenchen, KS 67667, Schoenchen, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

La Crosse Digest

La Crosse Digest

La Crosse, KS
15
Followers
275
Post
734
Views
ABOUT

With La Crosse Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hays, KS
Government
City
Hays, KS
City
La Crosse, KS
City
Schoenchen, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Dirt#Ks Professional#Ks Student#Chamber Chat#The Hays Middle School#The U S D 489 Foundation#Ks Casey West Performance#The Getaway Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy