La Crosse calendar: Events coming up

(LA CROSSE, KS) La Crosse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Crosse:

Tyler Byrd LIVE at Getaway Bar and Grill (Schoenchen, KS) Schoenchen, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Oak St, Schoenchen, KS

Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Tyler Byrd comes to Schoenchen, KS. $5 admission at the door. 8PM showtime.

Continuing Education Workshop for Finance Professionals & Attorneys Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 221 W 43rd St, Hays, KS

Professional financial advisers, accountants, and attorneys can learn more about planned giving trends at a continuing education seminar this month, hosted in Hays by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation...

Back to School Picnic Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 600 Park St, Hays, KS

Student involvement in community and campus activities has always been the main theme of the picnic and this year is no exception. The picnic is your first opportunity to effectively gain...

Chamber Chat - U.S.D. 489 Foundation Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 W 29th St, Hays, KS

It's Chamber Chat time! We will be at the Hays Middle School talking to the U.S.D. 489 Foundation.

Casey West Performance Schoenchen, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Oak St, Schoenchen, KS

Casey West Performance at The Getaway Bar and Grill, 110 Oak Street, Schoenchen, KS 67667, Schoenchen, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm