Coming soon: Las Vegas events

New Mexico-Santa Fe Trail-1821-2021 Bicentennial Commemoration Las Vegas, NM

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Plaza Street, Las Vegas, NM 87701

Hosted by the Corazon de Los Caminos Chapter, Santa Fe Trail Association and the Las Vegas Citizens Committee for Historic Preservation

OGCA Boys Varsity Soccer @ Robertson Las Vegas, NM

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 901 Douglas Ave, Las Vegas, NM

The Robertson (Las Vegas, NM) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Oak Grove Classical Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 3p. Game Details: Game at old middle...

Understanding your Soul's Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion Santa Fe, NM

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 907 South Saint Francis Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!