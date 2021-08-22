Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NM

Coming soon: Las Vegas events

Posted by 
Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 5 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Las Vegas is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Las Vegas:

New Mexico-Santa Fe Trail-1821-2021 Bicentennial Commemoration

Las Vegas, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Plaza Street, Las Vegas, NM 87701

Hosted by the Corazon de Los Caminos Chapter, Santa Fe Trail Association and the Las Vegas Citizens Committee for Historic Preservation

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnH3F_0bZVmsfy00

OGCA Boys Varsity Soccer @ Robertson

Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 901 Douglas Ave, Las Vegas, NM

The Robertson (Las Vegas, NM) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Oak Grove Classical Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 3p. Game Details: Game at old middle...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTaH5_0bZVmsfy00

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 907 South Saint Francis Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas, NM
144
Followers
307
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy