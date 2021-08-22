Cancel
Easton, KS

Easton calendar: What's coming up

Easton News Watch
(EASTON, KS) Easton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Easton:

International Family Fishing Derby

Fort Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: Merritt Lake, Leavenworth, KS 66027

Open to all international students and families on Ft. Leavenworth.

Leavenworth Farmers Market

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7th and, Cherokee St, Leavenworth, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 1 - August 28, 2021Saturday, 7AM - 12PM September 4 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8AM - 12PMMay 5 - September 29, 2021Wednesday,

Totally Tomatoes - A Canning Class at Next to Nature Farms

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 23338 Kissinger Rd, Leavenworth, KS

Want to capture the taste of summer? Put up those tomatoes in the garden and taste summer all year around! In this class we discuss canning tomatoes and learn the blanching process for whole...

FNM Standard

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 720 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, KS

- Format: Standard - Entry Fee: $5 - Prize Support: Booster Packs, Promo Packs, and Dice Raffle Promo Cards! Ticket Link: https://gatorsfeedsyourneeds.com/products/fnm-standard

Cruise Night at Haymarket Square

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7th and, Cherokee St, Leavenworth, KS

Come to Haymarket Square in Leavenworth to see some cool cars and bikes. Fun for the whole family! Map i

Learn More

ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

