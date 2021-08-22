Cancel
San Luis, CO

San Luis events coming up

(SAN LUIS, CO) San Luis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Luis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofhzE_0bZVmquW00

Alamosa Farmers' Market

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: Corner of 6th Street and, State Ave, Alamosa, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 10 - October 9, 2021Saturdays. 8:30am - 1:30pm Location: State Avenue and 6th Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iufiJ_0bZVmquW00

LOCAL! Harvest Fest at Mudita Camel Dairy

Antonito, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Rd, 8, Antonito, CO

Enjoy a scenic outdoor celebration highlighting the local farmers and businesses of Conejos County. About this Event Have you ever met camels up close?? The San Luis Valley Local Foods Coalition...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYBzT_0bZVmquW00

Michael Martin Murphey

Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 24 Bitter Creek Trail, Red River, NM

Michael Martin Murphey’s Rocking 3M Chuckwagon is celebrating 10 Years in Red River, NM! This year we are expanding our performances to include Tuesdays and have 33 shows scheduled currently...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNmJC_0bZVmquW00

Volunteer Work Day

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 6935 CO-17, Alamosa, CO

This work day will start at 8 am, because of the heat. Bring lots of water!! Have you seen the Education Center recently?? It is really coming along. The Farm Park is so grateful that Miller...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4IUb_0bZVmquW00

Nature's Harmony — The Wet Paintbrush

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1307 Main St suite a, Alamosa, CO

Copyright © 2017 The Wet Paintbrush All art and pictures contained within this website are subject to copyright protection. Use without prior written permission is prohibited.

Learn More

San Luis News Flash

San Luis News Flash

San Luis, CO
ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

