San Luis events coming up

(SAN LUIS, CO) San Luis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Luis:

Alamosa Farmers' Market Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: Corner of 6th Street and, State Ave, Alamosa, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 10 - October 9, 2021Saturdays. 8:30am - 1:30pm Location: State Avenue and 6th Street

LOCAL! Harvest Fest at Mudita Camel Dairy Antonito, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Rd, 8, Antonito, CO

Enjoy a scenic outdoor celebration highlighting the local farmers and businesses of Conejos County. About this Event Have you ever met camels up close?? The San Luis Valley Local Foods Coalition...

Michael Martin Murphey Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 24 Bitter Creek Trail, Red River, NM

Michael Martin Murphey’s Rocking 3M Chuckwagon is celebrating 10 Years in Red River, NM! This year we are expanding our performances to include Tuesdays and have 33 shows scheduled currently...

Volunteer Work Day Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 6935 CO-17, Alamosa, CO

This work day will start at 8 am, because of the heat. Bring lots of water!! Have you seen the Education Center recently?? It is really coming along. The Farm Park is so grateful that Miller...

Nature's Harmony — The Wet Paintbrush Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1307 Main St suite a, Alamosa, CO

