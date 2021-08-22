Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chama, NM

Live events Chama — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Chama Today
Chama Today
 5 days ago

(CHAMA, NM) Live events are coming to Chama.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chama:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANHhj_0bZVmp1n00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2750 Cornerstone Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIOJU_0bZVmp1n00

2 Chicks and Hippie

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

2 Chicks and Hippie at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 09:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBo5s_0bZVmp1n00

Antonito Labor Day Festival

Antonito, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 515 River Street, Antonito, CO 81120

Join us in Antonito, Colorado for a weekend of fun featuring Local Crafters, Live Entertainment, The Car Show, Firework Display, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RviXr_0bZVmp1n00

PAINTING PARTY

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for 2 hours of fun and creativity while you follow along step by step to create your own masterpiece! Everything's included for you to paint along. Wine, beer and light snacks are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3ZLW_0bZVmp1n00

2021 Savvy Summit

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7110 US-160, Pagosa Springs, CO

August 27th-29th, 2021 - The Savvy Summit is BACK! With only 200 seats in the Big Top and a Live Stream to connect you anywhere in the world, we're excited to reveal more details about this...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Chama Today

Chama Today

Chama, NM
37
Followers
213
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chama Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
City
Chama, CO
State
Colorado State
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Pagosa Springs, CO
Entertainment
City
Antonito, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Chama, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hippie#Griefshare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy