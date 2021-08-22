Live events Chama — what’s coming up

(CHAMA, NM) Live events are coming to Chama.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chama:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2750 Cornerstone Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

2 Chicks and Hippie Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

2 Chicks and Hippie at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 09:00 am

Antonito Labor Day Festival Antonito, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 515 River Street, Antonito, CO 81120

Join us in Antonito, Colorado for a weekend of fun featuring Local Crafters, Live Entertainment, The Car Show, Firework Display, and more!

PAINTING PARTY Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for 2 hours of fun and creativity while you follow along step by step to create your own masterpiece! Everything's included for you to paint along. Wine, beer and light snacks are...

2021 Savvy Summit Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7110 US-160, Pagosa Springs, CO

August 27th-29th, 2021 - The Savvy Summit is BACK! With only 200 seats in the Big Top and a Live Stream to connect you anywhere in the world, we're excited to reveal more details about this...