Belfield, ND

Belfield calendar: What's coming up

Belfield Post
Belfield Post
 5 days ago

(BELFIELD, ND) Live events are coming to Belfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ky6tc_0bZVmoOI00

3nd Annual Mud Run

Belfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

We are happy to be doing this again this year. Hope to see you all again. The long awaited event rules. With one new class. We hope everyone has a safe and fun time. Treat Belfield Fire staff...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMyqK_0bZVmoOI00

River School of Healing

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1173 3rd Ave W #32, Dickinson, ND

River School of Healing - Begins August 16th About this Event If you are believing God for a miracle or restoration in your physical body from an incurable sickness or disease, or any pain or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4ki5_0bZVmoOI00

Men’s State Rec 4-West

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

USA Softball of North Dakota Sanctioned Tournament. DIVISION: Men’s Rec 4 West LOCATION: Gress Softball Complex FEE: $185 REGISTRATION DEADLINE: June 24, 2021 REGISTRATION DETAILS: State Tour...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TR2aT_0bZVmoOI00

Official Library Book Club -- The Flight Attendant

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

The official library book club is restarting and will meet once a month on a Tuesday at 6 pm in the Community Room. The next month's title will be made known at each meeting. Read the book and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWUEY_0bZVmoOI00

Armbars That Turn Into Chokes With Professor Brad Scott

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

This is a 2 hr seminar with Professor Brad Scott. Professor Brad is a 2nd degree Blackbelt under Master Carlos Machado, and Master Carlos' head instructor at the headquarters in Dallas Texas. This...

