Geneva, NY

Geneva calendar: Events coming up

Geneva News Alert
 5 days ago

(GENEVA, NY) Live events are coming to Geneva.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Geneva:

Melissa Etheridge 2022 Tour

Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 82 Seneca St., Geneva, NY 14456

KNOWN FOR HER CONFESSIONAL LYRICS AND RASPY, SMOKY VOCALS, ETHERIDGE HAS REMAINED ONE OF AMERICA’S FAVORITE FEMALE SINGER-SONGWRITERS

Geneva Campus Center

Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 63 Pulteney St, Geneva, NY

Experience a personalized education that allows you to connect with other students, faculty, and staff when you study at FLCC's Geneva Campus Center. This beautiful, modern facility features...

Rob Ervin at The Station

Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 41 Lake St, Geneva, NY

Join me at The Station for some great adult beverages and some of your favorite songs done acoustically, Rob-style :)

"Garcia Night" Gonzo and the Noble Rebels

Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 499 Exchange St, Geneva, NY

Explore all upcoming video production events in Geneva, New York, find information & tickets for upcoming video production events happening in Geneva, New York.

SUNSET SERIES FEATURING: LUB DUB

Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4248 E Lake Rd, Geneva, NY

FREE LIVE MUSIC! Every Thursday we have a new band playing from 6pm-9pm. No tasting will be available during this time but wine purchase by the glass or bottle or have a nice pint of local craft...

