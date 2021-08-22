What’s up Douglas: Local events calendar
(DOUGLAS, AZ) Douglas has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Douglas area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 339 South 4th Street, Tombstone, AZ 85638
World premiere of the supernatural retelling of the Gunfight at the OK Corral!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Address: 40 Brewery Avenue, Bisbee, AZ 85603
High Energy Drag is returning to Bisbee! During this show 6 entertainers from across the state are coming into town to entertain the locals
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 10522 S Dove Song Ln, Hereford, AZ
Mounted Meeting 8/23 Be prepared to learn showmanship. Be in arena warmed up and all ready to go by 6:30pm. Riding practice will occur first for approx. 30 minutes, then showmanship. 4H meeting...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
A morning of original music from an original member of the CBS super group, The Flock. T.S. will be joined by John Cordes on violin and Bobby Rex on guitar.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 274 E Pearce Road, Pearce, AZ 85625
It's time for our fall Pearce Wine Mixer hosted by Four Tails Vineyard - local wineries, vendors, music, food and fun!
