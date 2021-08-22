What’s up Douglas: Local events calendar

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Douglas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

30 Seconds in Hell World Premiere Tombstone, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 339 South 4th Street, Tombstone, AZ 85638

World premiere of the supernatural retelling of the Gunfight at the OK Corral!

Bisbee Labor Day Weekend Drag Show Bisbee, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 40 Brewery Avenue, Bisbee, AZ 85603

High Energy Drag is returning to Bisbee! During this show 6 entertainers from across the state are coming into town to entertain the locals

Mounted Meeting Hereford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10522 S Dove Song Ln, Hereford, AZ

Mounted Meeting 8/23 Be prepared to learn showmanship. Be in arena warmed up and all ready to go by 6:30pm. Riding practice will occur first for approx. 30 minutes, then showmanship. 4H meeting...

T.S. Henry Webb Trio at the Original Bisbee Farmers' Market with John Cordes and Bobby Rex Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

A morning of original music from an original member of the CBS super group, The Flock. T.S. will be joined by John Cordes on violin and Bobby Rex on guitar.

Pearce Wine Mixer 2021 Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 274 E Pearce Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

It's time for our fall Pearce Wine Mixer hosted by Four Tails Vineyard - local wineries, vendors, music, food and fun!