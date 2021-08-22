Howard calendar: What's coming up

(HOWARD, SD) Howard is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Howard:

Bike Night with Main Ave Warehouse Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Bike Night with Main Ave Warehouse is on Facebook. To connect with Bike Night with Main Ave Warehouse, join Facebook today.

Shipwreck Seafood Boil Chester, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23925 464th Avenue, Chester, SD 57016

Pre-purchase tickets for the Seafood Boil. Tickets are $35 FOR A BUCKET FOR 2 PEOPLE. Jumbo Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels, Potatoes, Corn, Onion

Community Meal Salem, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 432 N Main St, Salem, SD

A community meal serving a spaghetti dinner. All are welcome! Following the meal, stick around for a community viewing of The Chosen. Community Meal: 6:00 - 7:00 The Chosen: 7:00 - 8:00

5K Color Run Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 11th St NE, Madison, SD

5K Color Run! This is 3.2 miles of color fun! Adults and kids will have fun running a course with colors flying everywhere! You can choose to run or walk the course but beware you may want to pick...

Chamber Board of Directors Meetings Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 601 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

Partnership between the City of Mitchell, Mitchell Chamber of Commerce & Convention Visitors Bureau, Mitchell Area Development Corporation, and Mitchell Main Street & Beyond