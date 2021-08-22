Cancel
Howard, SD

Howard calendar: What's coming up

Howard Journal
Howard Journal
 5 days ago

(HOWARD, SD) Howard is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Howard:

Bike Night with Main Ave Warehouse

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Bike Night with Main Ave Warehouse is on Facebook. To connect with Bike Night with Main Ave Warehouse, join Facebook today.

Shipwreck Seafood Boil

Chester, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23925 464th Avenue, Chester, SD 57016

Pre-purchase tickets for the Seafood Boil. Tickets are $35 FOR A BUCKET FOR 2 PEOPLE. Jumbo Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels, Potatoes, Corn, Onion

Community Meal

Salem, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 432 N Main St, Salem, SD

A community meal serving a spaghetti dinner. All are welcome! Following the meal, stick around for a community viewing of The Chosen. Community Meal: 6:00 - 7:00 The Chosen: 7:00 - 8:00

5K Color Run

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 11th St NE, Madison, SD

5K Color Run! This is 3.2 miles of color fun! Adults and kids will have fun running a course with colors flying everywhere! You can choose to run or walk the course but beware you may want to pick...

Chamber Board of Directors Meetings

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 601 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

Partnership between the City of Mitchell, Mitchell Chamber of Commerce & Convention Visitors Bureau, Mitchell Area Development Corporation, and Mitchell Main Street & Beyond

Howard Journal

Howard Journal

Howard, SD
With Howard Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

