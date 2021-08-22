Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

Events on the Big Rapids calendar

5 days ago 
Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 5 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Live events are coming to Big Rapids.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEPc4_0bZVmkrO00

Youth Beginning Dance

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 106 N Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI

Event Description:Ages 5-8Beginning dance classes are a great way for your child to learn basic techniques, build new friendships through this art form, and find new ways to express themselves...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4Coq_0bZVmkrO00

Senior Fit Time

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1619 Catherine St, Big Rapids, MI

A senior fit class geared to get those in need of a low impact routine emphasizing cardio, balance, and muscle stretching. The class will get you feeling energized and active! Bring a mat, water...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfpS0_0bZVmkrO00

Community Family Day

Chase, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8400 E N St, Chase, MI

Community Family Day Square dance, karaoke, kids games, bounce house, yard games, splash pad and more! There will be food to purchase on site $6 individual $10 couple $12 family All proceeds will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DV9yO_0bZVmkrO00

Key West Permafrost Blues Band

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1003 Maple St, Big Rapids, MI

The Key West Permafrost Blues Band performs selections from Volume B of the Encyclopedia of Funk (that's Blues to Buffett).Visit our official web site at www.KWPBB.com.Create your very own Blues...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RaGf_0bZVmkrO00

Breastfeeding Support Group

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 605 Oak St, Big Rapids, MI

This support group meets on the fourth Tuesday each month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kristi Chipman, certified dietitian, will answer questions and offer guidance through your breastfeeding journey...

Learn More

