Clarksdale, MS

Events on the Clarksdale calendar

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Live events are coming to Clarksdale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clarksdale area:

TA Softball Tournament

Tunica, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 584 Academy Dr, Tunica, MS

TA Softball Tournament at Tunica Academy, 584 Academy Dr, Tunica, MS 38676, Tunica, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am

Patios, Pools, & the Invention of the American Backyard Exhibition

Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 141 Cherry St, Helena, AR

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition celebrating the invention of the American backyard is coming to the Delta Cultural Center.

Stories on Screen: I Want My MTV

Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

DISCOUNTED TICKETS AVAILABLE - 40% OFF TO CELEBRATE MTV'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY USE CODE MTV40 AT CHECKOUT hr Upstart music network MTV burst onto televisions on August 1, 1981. Via a combination of...

Music Tourism Convention - Cleveland, Mississippi 2021 *POSTPONED

Cleveland, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1300 Hwy 8 West, Cleveland, MS 38732

Music Tourism Convention is the world’s largest & most extensive conference exploring the value of music to tourism and destination branding

Harry Graves 3 Man

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Coahoma Country Club is hosting the annual Harry Graves 3 man scramble on August 28-29. The tournament is $100 per person and will have a cash payout and Calcutta. Please contact 6629024722 to...

Clarksdale, MS
ABOUT

With Clarksdale News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

