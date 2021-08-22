Cancel
Maxwell, CA

What’s up Maxwell: Local events calendar

Maxwell Journal
Maxwell Journal
 5 days ago

(MAXWELL, CA) Live events are coming to Maxwell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maxwell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSt0S_0bZVmi5w00

Grupo Laberinto Y Banda Renovacion

Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1303 10th St, Colusa, CA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Grupo Laberinto Y Banda Renovacion at Colusa Fair Grounds in Colusa, CA, United States Of America on Sun, 22, Aug, 2021...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKGCO_0bZVmi5w00

Track Night 2021: Thunderhill Raceway Park - August 26

Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

It is your responsibility to assess the risk to you, both on-track and off, and to make the decision on whether to participate in this event. If you are feeling unwell or are experiencing any...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ojx4x_0bZVmi5w00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Williams, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Williams, CA 95987

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

SCCA Track Night in America

Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

With 150 events a year at more than 30 tracks around the country, Track Night in America is the leading non-competitive, no-stress, entertaining, easy and inexpensive way for nearly anyone who...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdWJn_0bZVmi5w00

Louie Anderson Comedy Show

Colusa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 3770 California 45, Colusa, CA 95932

Join Us for Live Comedy at Colusa Casino Resort featuring Louie Anderson!

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell, CA
With Maxwell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

