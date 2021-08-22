Cancel
Springdale, WA

Live events on the horizon in Springdale

Springdale Voice
Springdale Voice
(SPRINGDALE, WA) Springdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springdale area:

Beck's Harvest House Green Bluff Music Series - Nick Grow

Colbert, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 9919 E Greenbluff Rd, Colbert, WA

Live music is BACK! The Beck's Harvest House Green Bluff Music Series, presented by BECU, is back on the Bluff! We're bringing back live music in a BIG way, with musicians on our stage in the...

Christy Lee & Luke Yates at Beck's Harvest House, presented by BECU

Colbert, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 9919 E Greenbluff Rd, Colbert, WA

Live music is BACK! The Beck's Harvest House Green Bluff Music Series, presented by BECU, is back on the Bluff! We're bringing back live music in a BIG way, with musicians on our stage in the...

Under The Harvest Lights

Clayton, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 7501 West Enoch Road, Clayton, WA 99110

Join us for a four course meal, live and silent auction and local live entertainment with dancing! It will be a night to remember.

Coached Practice - $40

Deer Park, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

* Limited entries- RSVP Event * Cost- $40/person * First Come First Serve - non refundable- * once a person pays their fee then their name will be added to the list. * Pay options- paypal...

OS&A at Chewelah Performing Arts Center

Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

OS&A at Chewelah Performing Arts Center at 405 N 3rd St E, Chewelah, WA 99109-8918, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm

