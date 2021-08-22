Newberry calendar: Coming events

(NEWBERRY, SC) Newberry is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newberry:

Fall Holiday Open House Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1207 Caldwell Street, Newberry, SC 29108

2021 Fall Holiday Open House in Historic Downtown Newberry, SC

The Time Pirates Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 944 Main St, Newberry, SC

The Time Pirates are an acoustic act that plunders through time to cover favorites from the 50's to the present... bringing tight harmonies and good music. Enjoy!

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

IMPORTANT INFORMATION This performance has been rescheduled from Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. to Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. This performance has reduced capacity seating per...

Soft Opening Launch Party Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1220 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108

This is the day we have been waiting for! Grab your best girlfriends and reserve your tickets for our exclusive launch party!

National Alpaca Farm Days at Carolina Pride Pastures Pomaria, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1416 South Carolina 34, Pomaria, SC 29126

Join us for a free, fun weekend with all things alpaca.