Events on the Rhinelander calendar

(RHINELANDER, WI) Live events are coming to Rhinelander.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rhinelander:

Project North Constellation Prize Rhinelander, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 68 South Stevens Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501

The Project North Constellation Prize brings the festival to you this year, enjoy our pick up event on Friday, September 10th.

Books & Blankets Back to School Storytime Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 106 N Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

Miss Ali will be joining us for Storytime before she leaves for school. Join us on the lawn for some back-to-school fun! Limit 10 families

Friday Night Magic - Modern Constructed Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 130 S Stevens St Suite C, Rhinelander, WI

Friday August 27th, we will be hosting a Friday Night Magic Modern Constructed Event! Entry is $5, event starts at 6:30pm, registration begins at 6pm. Prize support will be based on the number of...

Marketing Lunch and Learn Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5364 College Dr, Rhinelander, WI

Learn digital media marketing tips and tricks that will make your small business stand out! About this Event Enjoy a catered lunch on the lake at Nicolet College while learning great tips and...

RHI Saturday Oddballs Couples League Organizational Meeting Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1843 N Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

The organizational meeting for the 2021-2022 Saturday Oddballs couples league in Rhinelander will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Nick's Hodag Lanes.