Eatonton events coming up

(EATONTON, GA) Live events are coming to Eatonton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eatonton:

CMS Softball @ Putnam Co - Carver Middle School Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 140 Recreation Park Rd, Eatonton, GA

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Carver Middle School: Tuesday, August 24 (all day)Game begins at 4:30pm

Harmony Crossing Farmers Market Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - September 25,2021 Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:The Pavilion area park behind 112 Harmony Crossing Shopping Center.

Elite Diamonds Softball Camp ft Valerie Arioto Eatonton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 140 Recreation Park Road, Eatonton, GA 31024

Elite Diamonds Softball Camp features training from Team USA Olympic Silver Medalist Valerie Arioto + college coaches and players.

Music Bingo // Georgia Butts BBQ — Lake Oconee Life Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1137 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Eatonton, GA

Music Bingo combines two favorite pastimes together into one! Every Monday, Georgia Butts BBQ hosts Music Bingo from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Memorial Service Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Memorial Service at 561 Twin Bridges Rd, Eatonton, GA 31024-6901, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am