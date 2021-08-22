Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eatonton, GA

Eatonton events coming up

Posted by 
Eatonton Today
Eatonton Today
 5 days ago

(EATONTON, GA) Live events are coming to Eatonton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eatonton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaRnI_0bZVmeZ200

CMS Softball @ Putnam Co - Carver Middle School

Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 140 Recreation Park Rd, Eatonton, GA

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Carver Middle School: Tuesday, August 24 (all day)Game begins at 4:30pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCN2H_0bZVmeZ200

Harmony Crossing Farmers Market

Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - September 25,2021 Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:The Pavilion area park behind 112 Harmony Crossing Shopping Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198ctP_0bZVmeZ200

Elite Diamonds Softball Camp ft Valerie Arioto

Eatonton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 140 Recreation Park Road, Eatonton, GA 31024

Elite Diamonds Softball Camp features training from Team USA Olympic Silver Medalist Valerie Arioto + college coaches and players.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbYxg_0bZVmeZ200

Music Bingo // Georgia Butts BBQ — Lake Oconee Life

Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1137 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Eatonton, GA

Music Bingo combines two favorite pastimes together into one! Every Monday, Georgia Butts BBQ hosts Music Bingo from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7EYs_0bZVmeZ200

Memorial Service

Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Memorial Service at 561 Twin Bridges Rd, Eatonton, GA 31024-6901, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eatonton Today

Eatonton Today

Eatonton, GA
94
Followers
355
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eatonton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eatonton, GA
State
Georgia State
Eatonton, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Bridges#Softball#Live Events#Carver Middle School#Ga 31024 Elite#Team Usa Olympic Silver#Ga Music Bingo#Georgia Butts Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy