Coming soon: Forrest City events

(FORREST CITY, AR) Forrest City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forrest City:

Exploring The Yoga of Herbs Robinsonville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 River Park Dr, Tunica Resorts, MS

Understand how tea, herbs and your body work together to create a more healthier you! About this Event During this workshop, you will learn how the physical structure of a plant (color, texture...

Band Booster Meeting McCrory, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 509 Jackson, McCrory, AR

Band Parents! We will have our first band booster meeting of the year next Tuesday, August 24th at 5:30 in the band room. This is for parents of all three of our bands. We need to elect officers...

Night - 2 week bartending class West Memphis, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 600 N Missouri St B, West Memphis, AR

NIGHT CLASS: Mondays & Wednesdays 6-9pm for 2 weeks bartending class & job placement assistance

Demolition at Jerry "The King" Lawler's Wrestling Reunion Robinsonville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 711 Lucky Lane, Tunica Resorts, MS 38664

Jerry "The King" Lawler's Wrestling Reunion along with GT COLLECTIBLES and GIMMICK TREE bringing you Ax and Smash Demolition

WHS Class of 2006 Reuion Wynne, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 E Hamliton, Wynne, AR 72396

This event is created as a space for the entire class of 2006 to get together after 15 years. Enjoy fellowship, games, food, and each other.