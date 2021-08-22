Live events Ville Platte — what’s coming up

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Ville Platte is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ville Platte:

Dulcimer Jam Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 978 Kennerson Rd, Opelousas, LA

Every Wednesday morning from 10am-12pm, a group of dulcimer and bluegrass enthusiasts gather to jam out at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center just outside Opelousas. Jam organizer Joe Besse...

OPELOUSAS LA ( EG YAMBLIEE ARENA ) Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

OPELOUSAS LA ( EG YAMBLIEE ARENA ) at 1939 W Landry St, Opelousas, LA 70570-2010, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 06:00 pm

Thoroughbred Horse Racing Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:50 PM

Address: 2235 Creswell Ln, Opelousas, LA

There\'s nothing more exciting than a day at the races. In the spring and summer, see live thoroughbred horse racing events at Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino. Click the button below to learn...

Guided Canoe Tour Ville Platte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1300 Sudie Lawton Lane, Ville Platte, LA

Join the site naturalists for a guided canoe tour of Chicot Lake to learn about the history of the lake and its flora and fauna at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 28. Pre-registration is required due to...

Zydeco Dance Lessons Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 732 N Union St, Opelousas, LA

Festivals every which way you turn...but are you bringing your all? Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas kindly offers free zydeco dance lessons every Monday.