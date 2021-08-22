Cancel
Ionia, MI

Ionia calendar: Coming events

Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 5 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Ionia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ionia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6otM_0bZVmbur00

EDEN ~ EVOLVE. DISCOVER. EARTHING. NATURIST.

Saranac, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9355 Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI

EDEN ~ EVOLVE. DISCOVER. EARTHING. NATURIST. ~ Join us for the last weekend in August as we gather in community to deepen our connections, expand our knowledge, and enrich our lives. We are a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vB6u0_0bZVmbur00

Flavors of Ionia County

Ionia, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 439 W. Main St., Ionia, MI 48846

Sample the best food and spirits Ionia County has to offer. Uncover hidden gems and hometown hotspots and become a local "foodie"!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKj8N_0bZVmbur00

2021 WMR Majors (drivers)

Belding, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 7201 Lessiter Rd NE, Belding, MI

Western Michigan Region of the Sports car Club of America hosts the 2021 WMR "Last Chance" Majors to be held at Grattan Raceway in Grattan, MI on August 21 &&nb...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wxxxz_0bZVmbur00

Ionia Moose Lodge Cornhole Tournament

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 869 E Lincoln Ave, Ionia, MI

Come out for a great day of cornhole and see if the Moose Lodge is something for you! The Moose Lodge gives so much back to the community including, sponsoring Moose Heart for kids, Easter Egg...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVrmO_0bZVmbur00

Speaker Event- St. Joseph: The Pillar of Families

Pewamo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

St. Joseph was the head of the Holy Family. Through this role he became the pillar of families by protecting his family in all ways. The family, which is founded and given life by love, is meant...

Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

