Live events Camden — what’s coming up

(CAMDEN, AR) Live events are lining up on the Camden calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

Karaoke Night w/ Jeremy Owens @ Three Birds Brewing Co. El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1805 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

El Dorado, Arkansas karaoke bars. Get in the mood to sing along with your friends and family at fun karaoke nights in El Dorado, Arkansas. Celebrate your days with sing-song nights.

Meet & Greet with Sarah - El Dorado El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:45 AM

Address: 101 West Main Street, El Dorado, AR 71730

Meet & Greet with Sarah Huckabee Sanders in El Dorado for lunch at Pupp's BBQ!

Business After Hours: KTVE El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 723 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

Business After Hours for August 2021: KTVE When: August 17th Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Where: KTVE 723 N. West Avenue El Dorado, AR 71730

Avett Brothers El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tickets are selling FAST - Buy now - Avett Brothers with special guest Robert Earl Keen take over the MAD Amp on Aug 14th.

Mandatory Exhibitor Meeting Camden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1545 California Ave SW, Camden, AR

MANDATORY EXHIBITOR MEETING 4H on Monday, August 23 and FFA on Tuesday, August 24 @6:00 PM at the Camden Cumberland Presbyterian Church located @1545 California Avenue. If you cannot make it on...