Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AR

Live events Camden — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 5 days ago

(CAMDEN, AR) Live events are lining up on the Camden calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fzDg_0bZVma2800

Karaoke Night w/ Jeremy Owens @ Three Birds Brewing Co.

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1805 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

El Dorado, Arkansas karaoke bars. Get in the mood to sing along with your friends and family at fun karaoke nights in El Dorado, Arkansas. Celebrate your days with sing-song nights.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZveDI_0bZVma2800

Meet & Greet with Sarah - El Dorado

El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:45 AM

Address: 101 West Main Street, El Dorado, AR 71730

Meet & Greet with Sarah Huckabee Sanders in El Dorado for lunch at Pupp's BBQ!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdXoq_0bZVma2800

Business After Hours: KTVE

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 723 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

Business After Hours for August 2021: KTVE When: August 17th Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Where: KTVE 723 N. West Avenue El Dorado, AR 71730

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHjy9_0bZVma2800

Avett Brothers

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tickets are selling FAST - Buy now - Avett Brothers with special guest Robert Earl Keen take over the MAD Amp on Aug 14th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxv0O_0bZVma2800

Mandatory Exhibitor Meeting

Camden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1545 California Ave SW, Camden, AR

MANDATORY EXHIBITOR MEETING 4H on Monday, August 23 and FFA on Tuesday, August 24 @6:00 PM at the Camden Cumberland Presbyterian Church located @1545 California Avenue. If you cannot make it on...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Camden Daily

Camden Daily

Camden, AR
152
Followers
326
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Camden, AR
Camden, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
El Dorado, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ar Business#Ktve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy