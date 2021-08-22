Cancel
Radford, VA

Radford events calendar

(RADFORD, VA) Radford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Radford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFLdb_0bZVmZ6H00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Radford

Radford, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Radford, VA 24142

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eCZV_0bZVmZ6H00

Stash Busters Club - Good for Beginner and Experience Sewing!

Fairlawn, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 7327 Peppers Ferry Blvd A, Fairlawn, VA

SewBiz has a "Stash Buster Club" - 2021 edition. These projects are great for beginner and experienced sewing alike! Each month we will use a Monthly Mini pattern from Patch Abilities to create a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZO5fc_0bZVmZ6H00

Jen Bertiaux @ J.H. BARDS Co.,

Fairlawn, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6580 Valley Center Dr Bay 175, Fairlawn, VA

Enjoy barbeque from Bluegrass BBQ and live music from Jen Bertiaux while sipping on whiskey! Bluegrass will be serving from noon until they run out and Jen will play from 4-6pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaIFn_0bZVmZ6H00

Dungeons & Dragons In Person!

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:40 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 W Main St, Radford, VA

Join us in person in the library community room for a Dungeons and Dragons adventure for level 4 heroes! All are welcome, from first-time players to long-time gamers. Registration is not required...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WELUM_0bZVmZ6H00

Saturday Music, Wine and Food!

Fairlawn, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6750 State Rd 798, Fairlawn, VA

Come join us for music on the patio from RagTop as they play from 2-5pm https://myragtop.com/home We will also have Salty’s Lobster & Co Food truck here serving up fabulous lobster sandwiches and...

Learn More

