Yazoo City calendar: Coming events

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Live events are coming to Yazoo City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yazoo City:

Soul Sunday : Oohwee Bar & Grill Belzoni, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 East Jackson Street, Belzoni, MS 39038

First Annual Event : Oohwee Soul Sunday in Belzoni, Ms 39038. We Have Come Together With CDC guidelines of course to just refresh our souls.

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 175 Grandview Boulevard, Madison, MS 39110

Rhea Lana's of Madison-Ridgeland is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things Fall & Winter!

Etairos HVAC Partner Appreciation Day Cookout & Product Expo Madison, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 115 Lone Wolf Drive, Madison, MS 39110

Our official celebration of the merger between the three companies and a celebration of our valued partnerships.

PCA Varsity Football @ Manchester Academy Yazoo City, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2132 Gordon Ave, Yazoo City, MS

The Manchester Academy (Yazoo City, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Porter's Chapel Academy (Vicksburg, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Harold T's Trading Post Excess Inventory Liquidation - Online Auction 1 Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:33 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

View photos, items for sale, dates and address for this online auction in Canton, MS. Online bidding ends on Mon. Aug 23 at 7:00PM US/Central. Sale conducted by Head Auctions & Realty