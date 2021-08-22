Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yazoo City, MS

Yazoo City calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 5 days ago

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Live events are coming to Yazoo City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yazoo City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWtSu_0bZVmYDY00

Soul Sunday : Oohwee Bar & Grill

Belzoni, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 East Jackson Street, Belzoni, MS 39038

First Annual Event : Oohwee Soul Sunday in Belzoni, Ms 39038. We Have Come Together With CDC guidelines of course to just refresh our souls.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PlLx_0bZVmYDY00

Rhea Lana's of Madison-Ridgeland Fall & Winter Children's Consignment Sale

Madison, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 175 Grandview Boulevard, Madison, MS 39110

Rhea Lana's of Madison-Ridgeland is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things Fall & Winter!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cu92D_0bZVmYDY00

Etairos HVAC Partner Appreciation Day Cookout & Product Expo

Madison, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 115 Lone Wolf Drive, Madison, MS 39110

Our official celebration of the merger between the three companies and a celebration of our valued partnerships.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofqFZ_0bZVmYDY00

PCA Varsity Football @ Manchester Academy

Yazoo City, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2132 Gordon Ave, Yazoo City, MS

The Manchester Academy (Yazoo City, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Porter's Chapel Academy (Vicksburg, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RH3il_0bZVmYDY00

Harold T's Trading Post Excess Inventory Liquidation - Online Auction 1

Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:33 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

View photos, items for sale, dates and address for this online auction in Canton, MS. Online bidding ends on Mon. Aug 23 at 7:00PM US/Central. Sale conducted by Head Auctions & Realty

Learn More

Comments / 0

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City, MS
98
Followers
321
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yazoo City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belzoni, MS
City
Yazoo City, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Yazoo City, MS
Government
City
Madison, MS
City
Vicksburg, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Fall Winter#The Manchester Academy#Porter S Chapel Academy#Head Auctions Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy