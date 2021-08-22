Live events on the horizon in Mt Sterling

(MT STERLING, KY) Live events are coming to Mt Sterling.

These events are coming up in the Mt Sterling area:

Live at Harkness Edwards Vineyards Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

I am VERY excited to be playing at this beautiful vineyard down in Kentucky, and yet at another new venue for me. Come and enjoy your Sunday afternoon with me for some great country and other...

Sunday Worship for High Risk Group Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2159 Ironworks Rd, Winchester, KY

Each Sunday afternoon, New Life sponsors a service for those who are in a high risk group and desire a less public environment. Masks are required except when on the platform. Wide spacing in...

Friday Night Magic: Modern Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

All MTG Events use the MTG Companion app for round tracking. $5 Buy In Prize Support will be determined night of. Max of 18 participants.

5 Day Film Challenge — GRAC Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 E Main St, Mt Sterling, KY

Form Your Team. Make a Film. 5 Days. Register online and find all details at www.mctgonstage.com. (Physical distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged for all, regardless of vaccination...

Real Food para supervivientes Cantimpalos Owingsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: Plaza Mayor, 1, 40360 Segovia

Real Food para supervivientes - Taller de cocina rápida y sencilla para jóvenes.