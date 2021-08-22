Cancel
Mount Sterling, KY

Live events on the horizon in Mt Sterling

Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 5 days ago

(MT STERLING, KY) Live events are coming to Mt Sterling.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mt Sterling area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKDNB_0bZVmXKp00

Live at Harkness Edwards Vineyards

Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

I am VERY excited to be playing at this beautiful vineyard down in Kentucky, and yet at another new venue for me. Come and enjoy your Sunday afternoon with me for some great country and other...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTVPY_0bZVmXKp00

Sunday Worship for High Risk Group

Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2159 Ironworks Rd, Winchester, KY

Each Sunday afternoon, New Life sponsors a service for those who are in a high risk group and desire a less public environment. Masks are required except when on the platform. Wide spacing in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QduM1_0bZVmXKp00

Friday Night Magic: Modern

Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

All MTG Events use the MTG Companion app for round tracking. $5 Buy In Prize Support will be determined night of. Max of 18 participants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qO5JU_0bZVmXKp00

5 Day Film Challenge — GRAC

Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 E Main St, Mt Sterling, KY

Form Your Team. Make a Film. 5 Days. Register online and find all details at www.mctgonstage.com. (Physical distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged for all, regardless of vaccination...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6Eqi_0bZVmXKp00

Real Food para supervivientes Cantimpalos

Owingsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: Plaza Mayor, 1, 40360 Segovia

Real Food para supervivientes - Taller de cocina rápida y sencilla para jóvenes.

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling, KY
With Mt Sterling Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

