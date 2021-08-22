Cancel
De Soto, MO

Events on the De Soto calendar

De Soto Journal
 5 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO) Live events are coming to De Soto.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the De Soto area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEYTz_0bZVmWS600

2021 Horse Show Season - August Show

Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6588 State Rd Y, Hillsboro, MO

Show starts at 10:00 AM Gates Open at 9:00 AM Gate Fee: $2/person Max: $10 Registration: $8 for one class and $15 for more than one Show Bill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtC7R_0bZVmWS600

Summer Artisan Fair

Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3660 Linhorst Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Join us for our Summer Artisan Fair! We will have a variety of hand crafted, handmade and boutique items available from local artisan vendors. Celebrate Summer with a little retail therapy and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEZy4_0bZVmWS600

BBQ and Bubbles: Featuring Justin McMillen

De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Chef Justin McMillen, Culinary Director of Niche Food Group joins us at Such and Such Farm to kick off our event series on August 29th with his dinner BBQ and Bubbles. He will be drawing...

PDA: Public Display of Affection

Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3660 Linhorst Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Join PDA for a Sunday at Villa Antonio Winery! 1pm - 4pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQMFQ_0bZVmWS600

GTO at LaChance Vineyards

De Soto, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12237 Peter Moore Lane, De Soto, MO 63020

GTO (Good Time Oldies) will be hitting the stage with their 15 piece band to play all your favorite tunes from the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

De Soto Journal

De Soto Journal

De Soto, MO
With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

