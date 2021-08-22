Events on the Altus calendar

(ALTUS, OK) Live events are lining up on the Altus calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Altus:

Birding with a Ranger Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come learn the basics of birding. We will learn some of the common birds that call Copper Breaks home and maybe see a few. Bring: Your own binoculars or we have loaner binoculars. Loaner...

Southwest Oklahoma Town Hall Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 201-221 East Commerce Street, Altus, OK 73521

An opportunity for the public to ask questions and voice their opinions on subjects that are important to them.

Hobart Main Street Farmers Market Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 W 4th St, Hobart, OK

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 2 - September, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:East side of Main Street on the Kiowa County Courthouse Square

Meet The Longhorns Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Meet one of the Texas iconic symbols, the Texas Longhorn. Join a Park Ranger or Volunteer to learn about the history and origins of the Texas Longhorn. This program may be cancelled due to...

Finish What You Started Cache, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 506 C Ave, Cache, OK

Use the shop tools and sewing machines. We are here to help you finish those projects that you started. Bring all the parts of the project and let's get it done.