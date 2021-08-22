Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altus News Beat

Events on the Altus calendar

Posted by 
Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 5 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) Live events are lining up on the Altus calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Altus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmtTn_0bZVmVZN00

Birding with a Ranger

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come learn the basics of birding. We will learn some of the common birds that call Copper Breaks home and maybe see a few. Bring: Your own binoculars or we have loaner binoculars. Loaner...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OYG7_0bZVmVZN00

Southwest Oklahoma Town Hall

Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 201-221 East Commerce Street, Altus, OK 73521

An opportunity for the public to ask questions and voice their opinions on subjects that are important to them.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3yQd_0bZVmVZN00

Hobart Main Street Farmers Market

Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 W 4th St, Hobart, OK

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 2 - September, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:East side of Main Street on the Kiowa County Courthouse Square

Learn More

Meet The Longhorns

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Meet one of the Texas iconic symbols, the Texas Longhorn. Join a Park Ranger or Volunteer to learn about the history and origins of the Texas Longhorn. This program may be cancelled due to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mh7gs_0bZVmVZN00

Finish What You Started

Cache, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 506 C Ave, Cache, OK

Use the shop tools and sewing machines. We are here to help you finish those projects that you started. Bring all the parts of the project and let's get it done.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
103
Followers
357
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorn#East Side#Birds#Live Events#Altus#Altus#Tx Come#Tx Meet#C Ave Cache
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy