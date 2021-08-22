Events on the Pikeville calendar

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Pikeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pikeville:

The Harlem Globetrotters Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY

The Harlem Globetrotters is bringing their high flying, over the top basketball antics to the Appalachian Wireless Arena August 25, 2021. This exciting exhibition will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Watercolor Beginner Workshop Sidney, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Matthias-Claudius-Straße 22, 41564 Kaarst

Lass uns gemeinsam den Pinsel schwingen! Lerne bei mir die Basics der Aquarellmalerei und male deine eigenen wundervollen Kunstwerke!

Old Hospital on College Hill Ghost Hunt Williamson, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 650 Mulberry St, Williamson, WV

Old Hospital on College Hill Ghost Hunt. One of the most haunted locations in West Virginia. Are you ready to experience the paranormal?

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Pikeville Pikeville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT236, Pikeville, KY 41501

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Lincoln Day Dinner with Senator Rand Paul Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653

The Floyd County Republican Party cordially invites you to our 2021 Lincoln Day dinner featuring Senator Rand Paul.