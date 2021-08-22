Cancel
Perry, FL

Perry events coming soon

Perry News Alert
Perry News Alert
 5 days ago

(PERRY, FL) Perry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Perry:

Free Vaccine Clinic

Monticello, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 375 S Water St, Monticello, FL

Get your COVID-19 vaccine for free in the comfortable setting of the library! You will be able to choose between Pfizer or J&J vaccines. Free vaccination will also be available for kids 12 and up...

UF IFAS Taylor & Madison County's Cold Tolerant Citrus Production Workshop

Perry, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 203 Forest Park Drive, Perry, FL 32348

Citrus specialist from Georgia and Florida will update you on new varieties, techniques and current data on citrus.

Downtown Perry Florida Scavenger Hunt

Perry, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Jefferson St, Perry, FL 32347

Downtown Perry scavenger hunt with clues and challenges for all ages! Sign up as a team or an individual for this fun competition!

Wednesday Night Bible Study

Monticello, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Any and all are invited to join us for our Wednesday Night Bible Study, fellowship and fun. We have a great group and we utilize a video based studies followed... Read more »\n

Worship Service

Monticello, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

We invite all people, all races, all ages, all sexes, from all walks of life, rich or poor, saints or sinners to come and worship our Lord and Savior Jesus... Read more »\n

Perry News Alert

Perry News Alert

With Perry News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

