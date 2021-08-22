Live events Walterboro — what’s coming up

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walterboro:

Colleton Farmers Market Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 514 E Washington St, Walterboro, SC

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, 4 PM - 8 PM Season: Summer and Fall May - November 2021Saturdays, 9 AM - 1 PM Location: 506 East Washington Street

$5-AHAB'S Game Night Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join us for a fun night of playing board games and RPG games with friends and family. This is an event that is open for all ages. There is a $5 per person gaming fee.

Saturday Evening Worship Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

Saturday Evening Worship is on Facebook. To connect with Saturday Evening Worship, join Facebook today.

Don Con Walterboro, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Address: 255 East Washington Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

A small convention dedicated to collectors of toys and video games! We will feature artist, vendors and panels for collectors of all sorts.

$30 Wheel Throwing Ceramics Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

$30 Wheel Throwing Ceramics Learn how to throw your own pottery!! This is a class for any skill level from beginners to advance of all ages! All supplies included with guided step-by-step...