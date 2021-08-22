Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

Live events Walterboro — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 5 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walterboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1mgR_0bZVmSvC00

Colleton Farmers Market

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 514 E Washington St, Walterboro, SC

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, 4 PM - 8 PM Season: Summer and Fall May - November 2021Saturdays, 9 AM - 1 PM Location: 506 East Washington Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bives_0bZVmSvC00

$5-AHAB'S Game Night

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join us for a fun night of playing board games and RPG games with friends and family. This is an event that is open for all ages. There is a $5 per person gaming fee.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rV1z_0bZVmSvC00

Saturday Evening Worship

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

Saturday Evening Worship is on Facebook. To connect with Saturday Evening Worship, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9ERF_0bZVmSvC00

Don Con

Walterboro, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Address: 255 East Washington Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

A small convention dedicated to collectors of toys and video games! We will feature artist, vendors and panels for collectors of all sorts.

Learn More

$30 Wheel Throwing Ceramics

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

$30 Wheel Throwing Ceramics Learn how to throw your own pottery!! This is a class for any skill level from beginners to advance of all ages! All supplies included with guided step-by-step...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
166
Followers
384
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walterboro, SC
Walterboro, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy