Payson calendar: Events coming up
(PAYSON, AZ) Payson is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Payson:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 5087 AZ-87, Strawberry, AZ
TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE! Age Restriction: All Ages!Doors open at 5:00 PMShow Time: 6:00 PMThe guidelines for the Dwarfanators Wrestling show
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 48699 AZ-288, Young, AZ
$15.00 a plate, RSVP/pre pay only ❤ Menu: Half rack BBQ pork ribs Homemade baked beans Coleslaw Baked potatoes Garlic toast Root beer or pepsi floats Non-alcoholic drinks
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 901 South Westerly Road, Payson, AZ 85541
Join Arizona Care Hospice for an opportunity to experience healing from losses experienced while serving our country.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 400 N McLane Rd, Payson, AZ
AWS Legacy Cup Series - Mountain Madness at Rumsey Park Dr, Payson, AZ 85541, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:30 am to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Address: 503 W Main St, Payson, AZ
Payson's Produce Open-Air Market Every Saturday from 9AM-4PM Find us at: 800 East State Hwy 260, Payson, AZ Each Saturday our market provides a range of fresh produce, home baked goods, bbq, as...
