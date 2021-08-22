Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payson, AZ

Payson calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Payson Post
Payson Post
 5 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Payson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Payson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YN6HY_0bZVmR2T00

EDW Live in Strawberry, AZ at Sportsmans Chalet

Strawberry, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5087 AZ-87, Strawberry, AZ

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE! Age Restriction: All Ages!Doors open at 5:00 PMShow Time: 6:00 PMThe guidelines for the Dwarfanators Wrestling show

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Orpj_0bZVmR2T00

PVCC Dinner in August

Young, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 48699 AZ-288, Young, AZ

$15.00 a plate, RSVP/pre pay only ❤ Menu: Half rack BBQ pork ribs Homemade baked beans Coleslaw Baked potatoes Garlic toast Root beer or pepsi floats Non-alcoholic drinks

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1lzC_0bZVmR2T00

Fallen Comrades Ceremony hosted by Arizona Care Hospice

Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 South Westerly Road, Payson, AZ 85541

Join Arizona Care Hospice for an opportunity to experience healing from losses experienced while serving our country.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrbTv_0bZVmR2T00

AWS Legacy Cup Series - Mountain Madness

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 N McLane Rd, Payson, AZ

AWS Legacy Cup Series - Mountain Madness at Rumsey Park Dr, Payson, AZ 85541, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:30 am to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aV7ez_0bZVmR2T00

Payson’s Produce Open-Air Market

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 503 W Main St, Payson, AZ

Payson's Produce Open-Air Market Every Saturday from 9AM-4PM Find us at: 800 East State Hwy 260, Payson, AZ Each Saturday our market provides a range of fresh produce, home baked goods, bbq, as...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Payson Post

Payson Post

Payson, AZ
110
Followers
392
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
Payson, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Drinks#Arizona Care Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy