Sunnyside, WA

Live events coming up in Sunnyside

Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 5 days ago

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Sunnyside is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sunnyside area:

AC Davis High School Class of 1991 Reunion

Wapato, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 Frontage Rd, Wapato, WA

You're cordially invited to party like it's 1991 at the AC Davis 30th Class Reunion About this Event The Class of 1991’s 30th reunion planning committee is excited to announce that we have secured...

Art & Cultural Showcase

Toppenish, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: W 2nd Ave, Toppenish, WA

Dancing, a singing contest, arts & crafts, children's games, ethnic food booths, a jalapeno-eating contest and a car show highlight this benefit for youth organizations.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Grandview, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Grandview, WA 98930

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Night Train Concert

Zillah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1305 Gilbert Rd, Zillah, WA

Event submitted by: VanArnam Vineyards Location: Zillah 1305 Gilbert Rd, Zillah, WA 98953 On August 28th we are bringing your 80's, 90's and today rock favorites with Night Train. With the soulful...

AUG 30 » HopYard Music Series #3

Wapato, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2560 Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato, WA

HopTown will liven up your summer with live bands in the HopYard - our outside area! Save the dates now! Carrie Cunningham will be a great one! Join us at 7pm at the HopYard at HopTown Wood-Fired...

