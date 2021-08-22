Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Mountain Home News Watch
Mountain Home News Watch
 5 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Mountain Home is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountain Home:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rYrQ_0bZVmPH100

AFAD's 28th Annual 5K, 10K, Kids 1 mile, Fun Run/Walk

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Carl Miller Park, Mountain Home, ID 83647

Join us for AFAD's 2021 Virtual Fun Run/Walk- Proceeds will be placed in a scholarship fund for our local military students.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bju8z_0bZVmPH100

IBO Boise River Fall 2021 Group Field Trips

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Boise River Greenbelt, Boise, ID 83716

Register here for your group field trip to the Boise River banding station. We welcome school groups, scouts, birdwatching groups, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKw4I_0bZVmPH100

Birding by Ear: Barber Park

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4049 South Eckert Road, Boise, ID 83716

Join Golden Eagle Audubon for our Fall Birding by Ear Program.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MG0oR_0bZVmPH100

125 LAP AUGUST ENDURO

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: N 23rd W St, Mountain Home, ID

Time to get your cars ready, please share to get the information out. General Admission Tickets at the gate Adults: $10 Youth/Seniors: $5 6 and under free No outside food or drink 2021 Mountain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Caav5_0bZVmPH100

Barney Ranch Camp Out

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3195 Airbase Road, Mountain Home, ID 83647

NXT Children, Youth, Young Adult - Barney Ranch Camp Out

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home, ID
56
Followers
348
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Home, ID
Government
City
Mountain Home, ID
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afad#Boise River Greenbelt#Nxt Children Youth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy