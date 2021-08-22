Mountain Home calendar: Events coming up
(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Mountain Home is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountain Home:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: Carl Miller Park, Mountain Home, ID 83647
Join us for AFAD's 2021 Virtual Fun Run/Walk- Proceeds will be placed in a scholarship fund for our local military students.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: Boise River Greenbelt, Boise, ID 83716
Register here for your group field trip to the Boise River banding station. We welcome school groups, scouts, birdwatching groups, and more!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 4049 South Eckert Road, Boise, ID 83716
Join Golden Eagle Audubon for our Fall Birding by Ear Program.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: N 23rd W St, Mountain Home, ID
Time to get your cars ready, please share to get the information out. General Admission Tickets at the gate Adults: $10 Youth/Seniors: $5 6 and under free No outside food or drink 2021 Mountain...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 3195 Airbase Road, Mountain Home, ID 83647
NXT Children, Youth, Young Adult - Barney Ranch Camp Out
