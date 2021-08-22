Rutland events coming up

(RUTLAND, VT) Rutland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rutland area:

Karaoke with Tenacious T Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 78 Center St, Rutland, VT

A favorite of most members Tenacious T will bring the chance to sing your hearts out in her fist event at the Lodge. She will be offering her time, equipment, and her experience to engage the...

This is My Hive Not Your Hive Scum - Necromunda Dominion Campaign Finale Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 9 Evelyn St, Rutland, VT

We will kick our first Necromunda campaign on Wednesday July 7. We will hold our campaign finale on Sunday August 29. Dominion Campaign July 7 - Week 1 Kick Off July 14 - Week 2 July 21 - Week 3...

#volkscrack at EurobuiltVT Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 175 S Main St, Rutland, VT

#volkscrack at EurobuiltVT is on Facebook. To connect with #volkscrack at EurobuiltVT, join Facebook today.

Modern Wednesdays - August Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 9 Evelyn St, Rutland, VT

Join us for Modern! When - Wednesdays at 6:00PM Entry Fee - $10 +tax Prizes - Store credit for players that go 2-1 or 3-0.

The heART of Cooking Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 16 S Main St, Rutland, VT

Aspiring Chefs will explore the art of baking, cooking, and designing table-scapes to make any occasion special. Learn how to: measure and mix ingredients, cook/bake, test to know when done, and...