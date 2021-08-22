Uvalde events coming up

(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Uvalde:

Weekly Worship Service Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 419 Market St, Leakey, TX

You're invited! We gather weekly to Worship our God and Father each Sunday. Visit via Facebook Live if you can't make it on-campus.

Guided Hike Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 234 RR 1050, Concan, TX

Enjoy a guided hike up to Crystal Cave! On this hike, you'll learn about native plants and animals, and the history of Garner State Park. The hike is approximately 1.5 miles round-trip and steep...

VIP Petcare at Petsense Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2270 E. Main St., Uvalde, TX 78801

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.