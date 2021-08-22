Cancel
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde events coming up

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 5 days ago

(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Uvalde:

Weekly Worship Service

Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 419 Market St, Leakey, TX

You're invited! We gather weekly to Worship our God and Father each Sunday. Visit via Facebook Live if you can't make it on-campus.

Guided Hike

Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 234 RR 1050, Concan, TX

Enjoy a guided hike up to Crystal Cave! On this hike, you'll learn about native plants and animals, and the history of Garner State Park. The hike is approximately 1.5 miles round-trip and steep...

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2270 E. Main St., Uvalde, TX 78801

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

