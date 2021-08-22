Uvalde events coming up
(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Uvalde:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:15 AM
Address: 419 Market St, Leakey, TX
You're invited! We gather weekly to Worship our God and Father each Sunday. Visit via Facebook Live if you can't make it on-campus.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 234 RR 1050, Concan, TX
Enjoy a guided hike up to Crystal Cave! On this hike, you'll learn about native plants and animals, and the history of Garner State Park. The hike is approximately 1.5 miles round-trip and steep...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 2270 E. Main St., Uvalde, TX 78801
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
