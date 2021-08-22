Buffalo events calendar

(BUFFALO, MN) Live events are coming to Buffalo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

A Night of Comedy w/ Common Man & Meatsauce! Monticello, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 3875 School Boulevard, Monticello, MN 55362

You've listened to them on the radio for years. Now is your chance to see them both live and in person for a special night of comedy. Join

Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos 10/15/21 Monticello, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3875 School Boulevard, Monticello, MN 55362

Dave and Ted perform coast to coast in the US and Mexico. Get ready to Laugh along, Clap along, Dance along and Sing along with Dave and Ted

Back To School Bash Monticello, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1539 East 7th Street, Monticello, MN 55362

Please bring school supplies to donate! We hope to see you Aug 27th 3-7 pm!

Little Kids Horse Camp- Ages 10 & Under Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Drop off 10:00 AM Pick up 3:00 PM Camps are 100% horse-focused, with an education on safety, education, and fun! Each day focuses on a different discipline, including english and western...

Community Campout Monticello, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 9350 Fallon Avenue, Monticello, MN 55362

A fun and unique event for Monticello families of elementary school students.