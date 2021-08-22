Cancel
Alexander City, AL

Alexander City calendar: Events coming up

Alexander City Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Alexander City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexander City:

Memory Makers Quilt Guild

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1685 Arena Rd, Alexander City, AL

Meets the second and fourth Mondays at the Senior Center on the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex campus. Participants come and go between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. with a business meeting at 5 p.m., followed...

Wetumpka’s “Tim Burton” Theme Weekend!

Dadeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 397 Marina Point Rd, Dadeville, AL

Wetumpka’s “Tim Burton” Theme Weekend! is on Facebook. To connect with Wetumpka’s “Tim Burton” Theme Weekend!, join Facebook today.

Yoga on the Green

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 27 Russell Farms Rd, Alexander City, AL

Join the Yoga gang Saturday morning at 7am on the Town Green at Russell Crossroads! Yoga On The Green is designed for all levels from beginner to intermediate, so come join us! We have a wonderful...

Main Street Farmers Market Alexander City

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 21 Main St, Alexander City, AL

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September 25, 2021Saturday, 7AM - 11AM Location: Main Street Plaza

Intro to Culinary Herbs at Wind Creek State Park

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4325 AL-128, Alexander City, AL

Adding fresh herbs to your culinary masterpiece can help to take it to the next level! Join Wind Creek interpreters to learn about the some of the best herbs to incorporate into your dishes! Date...

Alexander City Dispatch

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

