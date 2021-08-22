Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

Live events coming up in Fort Payne

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 5 days ago

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Fort Payne is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Payne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XqkL_0bZVmK6c00

Dekalb County Farmers Market

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 151 18th St NE, Fort Payne, AL

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - SeptemberTuesdays and Fridays, 3PM - 6PMLocation: V.F.W. Fairgrounds, Fort Payne, AL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoJnR_0bZVmK6c00

Line Dance Jamboree

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Fort Payne, AL

Explore all upcoming jamboree events in Fort Payne, find information & tickets for upcoming jamboree events happening in Fort Payne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ud9q_0bZVmK6c00

Mountain Town Hop Fest Boos & Brews

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 5th St NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967

3rd Annual brewfest in Fort Payne, AL. Come out and try over 100 different brews from over 30 breweries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIS1Q_0bZVmK6c00

Men's Retreat —

Mentone, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4888 AL-117, Mentone, AL

The Redeemer Men’s Ministry will be gathering at Camp Skyline in Mentone, Alabama for our 4th Annual Men's Retreat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y37jC_0bZVmK6c00

Low Country Boil

Mentone, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6114 AL-117, Mentone, AL

End the summer with our famous shrimp boil with one seating at 6:00pm. Call ahead for reservations. Live entertainment. Mentone Springs Hotel, —Famous shrimp boil celebrating the end of summer.

