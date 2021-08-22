Live events coming up in Fort Payne

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Fort Payne is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Payne area:

Dekalb County Farmers Market Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 151 18th St NE, Fort Payne, AL

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - SeptemberTuesdays and Fridays, 3PM - 6PMLocation: V.F.W. Fairgrounds, Fort Payne, AL

Line Dance Jamboree Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Fort Payne, AL

Explore all upcoming jamboree events in Fort Payne, find information & tickets for upcoming jamboree events happening in Fort Payne.

Mountain Town Hop Fest Boos & Brews Fort Payne, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 5th St NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967

3rd Annual brewfest in Fort Payne, AL. Come out and try over 100 different brews from over 30 breweries.

Men's Retreat — Mentone, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4888 AL-117, Mentone, AL

The Redeemer Men’s Ministry will be gathering at Camp Skyline in Mentone, Alabama for our 4th Annual Men's Retreat.

Low Country Boil Mentone, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6114 AL-117, Mentone, AL

End the summer with our famous shrimp boil with one seating at 6:00pm. Call ahead for reservations. Live entertainment. Mentone Springs Hotel, —Famous shrimp boil celebrating the end of summer.