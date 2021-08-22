Cancel
Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 5 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Belle Glade has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belle Glade area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQAZQ_0bZVmJDt00

Denim and Diamonds Nicholas Batchelor Memorial Scholarship Fund (growing up in Indiantown) Gala

Indiantown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Located in Western Martin County, the truly rural community of Indiantown remains unique to the rest of Florida's Treasure Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkR0O_0bZVmJDt00

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course - Belle Glade

Belle Glade, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 3200 E Palm Beach Road, Belle Glade, FL 33430

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgYVs_0bZVmJDt00

Open House in Palm Beach Polo Sunday Aug, 22 2021 RX-10738641

Wellington, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Recreation is the name of the game in Palm Beach Polo. The two clubhouses on the property feature both tennis and fitness facilities and are the epicenter of all action within the community. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YkiG_0bZVmJDt00

1st Wizards Rugby Clinic

Wellington, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

1st Wizards Rugby Clinic at 2101 Greenview Shores Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414-7761, United States, Boynton Beach, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 10:00 am to 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6FGC_0bZVmJDt00

Denim & Diamonds Gala

Indiantown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 8501 SW Fox Brown Rd, Indiantown, FL

Join us for the Nicholas Bachelor Memorial Scholarship Fund Denim and Diamonds Gala! This an evening of dinner, dancing, and cocktails at Ever After Farms in Indiantown! Cocktail hour starts at...

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

