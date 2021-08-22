Belle Glade calendar: What's coming up

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Belle Glade has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belle Glade area:

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Located in Western Martin County, the truly rural community of Indiantown remains unique to the rest of Florida's Treasure Coast.

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course - Belle Glade Belle Glade, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 3200 E Palm Beach Road, Belle Glade, FL 33430

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida

Open House in Palm Beach Polo Sunday Aug, 22 2021 RX-10738641 Wellington, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Recreation is the name of the game in Palm Beach Polo. The two clubhouses on the property feature both tennis and fitness facilities and are the epicenter of all action within the community. The...

1st Wizards Rugby Clinic Wellington, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

1st Wizards Rugby Clinic at 2101 Greenview Shores Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414-7761, United States, Boynton Beach, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 10:00 am to 01:00 pm

Denim & Diamonds Gala Indiantown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 8501 SW Fox Brown Rd, Indiantown, FL

Join us for the Nicholas Bachelor Memorial Scholarship Fund Denim and Diamonds Gala! This an evening of dinner, dancing, and cocktails at Ever After Farms in Indiantown! Cocktail hour starts at...