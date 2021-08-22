Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Mattoon calendar: Coming events

Mattoon Digest
(MATTOON, IL) Mattoon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mattoon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnLm9_0bZVmILA00

Nature Nuts Kids Club

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2204 Dewitt Ave E, Mattoon, IL

NATURE NUTS KIDS CLUB Last Monday of every month, 4-6p.m. DHNC – Youth (Ages 7-15) – Free ( $12 joining fee) Started in 2013, the Nature Nuts Kids Club manages the Pine Tree Trail area on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36k2lU_0bZVmILA00

Mixed Media Junk Journal Camp

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2619 Lake Land Blvd, Mattoon, IL

Need a large chunk of time to devote to journal making, and a great source of ideas? Then this 2 day camp is for you. You will enjoy 24 hours of time, classes, workshops, and interaction with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22clwx_0bZVmILA00

Yoko Ono: Mend Piece

Charleston, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2010 9th Street, Charleston, IL 61920

Reserve a half-hour time slot to guarantee participation in Yoko Ono: Mend Piece

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1jbh_0bZVmILA00

Pinky Rocks!! Book Release/Book Signing Party!

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Pinky Rocks! That's the theme of this event! Covid delayed having a book release and book signing party for my book, "Pinky, the Purrminator, Undercover Kitty". Since vaccinations now allow a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dX7Ce_0bZVmILA00

August Flea Market

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 Broadway Ave E, Mattoon, IL

Socially Distanced Flea Market! Message us on Facebook or email lnorris@ruralking.com to sign up!

ABOUT

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

